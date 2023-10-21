Kansas City Chiefs Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to defend their home turf as they face off against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs, who are currently on a five-game winning streak, will be aiming to continue their success. In their last game against the Denver Broncos, quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed his skills throwing for 306 yards and a touchdown, while completing an impressive 75% of his passes. Kicker Harrison Butker also made significant contributions with four field goals.

The Los Angeles Chargers, on the other hand, faced a narrow loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their previous matchup. Despite falling short, quarterback Justin Herbert had a strong performance, throwing for 227 yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers’ defense also put up a good fight, recording five sacks with defensive lineman Morgan Fox leading the way with two.

With their recent win, the Chiefs now hold a 5-1 record, while the Chargers are at 2-3. The experts predict that the Chiefs will come out on top in this matchup, with a projected six-point victory. Both teams have showcased their prowess in the passing game this season, with the Chiefs averaging 270.7 passing yards per game and the Chargers close behind at 276.4 per game. This sets the stage for an exciting quarterback duel on Sunday.

In terms of historical matchups, the Chiefs have won seven out of their last ten games against the Chargers. However, each game presents a new opportunity for both teams to prove their worth.

According to the latest NFL odds, the Kansas City Chiefs are favored 5.5 points over the Los Angeles Chargers. The over/under for total points scored in the game is set at 48.

