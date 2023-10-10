Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ Deleted Scene Surfaces Online

A deleted scene from the iconic Bollywood film, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ has recently been shared online and has gone viral on social media platforms. The scene features a cameo appearance Abhishek Bachchan and was reportedly removed from the final cut of the film.

The deleted scene shows the Raichand family going shopping in London and was intended to add humor to the second half of the movie. It had a runtime of about four minutes but was ultimately removed for unknown reasons. Abhishek Bachchan, who is rumored to have requested the scene’s removal, had urged Karan Johar, the film’s director, to do so. However, insiders claim that Johar had already removed Abhishek’s portion before the actor made the request.

One possible explanation for the deletion of Abhishek’s segment could be the film’s extended runtime. Nevertheless, the precise reason behind this decision remains a mystery even after more than two decades.

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, Aryan Khan (son of Shah Rukh Khan) and Jugal Hansraj (known for his role in ‘Mohabbatein’) also appeared in the film. Directed Karan Johar, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ explores themes of love, tradition, and reconciliation within an affluent Indian family. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The story revolves around the Raichand family, led Yashvardhan Raichand (played Amitabh Bachchan), a successful businessman who places great importance on tradition and values. The film follows the journey of reuniting the family, healing broken relationships, and the power of love and forgiveness.

The deleted scene from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ has once again reignited discussions among movie enthusiasts and fans of the film, showcasing its enduring charm even after 20 years.

