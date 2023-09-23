Winnipeg Jets Unveil ‘Forty-Eight’ Jerseys Honoring Royal Canadian Air Force

The Winnipeg Jets have revealed their new third jerseys, paying homage to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). The jerseys, called the ‘Forty-Eight,’ are a tribute to the 1948 RCAF team that won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics. The Jets collaborated with the RCAF and adidas to ensure an authentic design.

The primary color of the ‘Forty-Eight’ jerseys is “RCAF Blue,” with red shoulders. The design features red and blue stripes at the top, reminiscent of the 1948 squad. The Jets’ current logo, which draws inspiration from the old RCAF logo, is placed in the middle of the jersey, bridging the past and present.

In their social media announcement, the Jets expressed that this jersey is a tribute to the incredible work and service provided Canada’s military institutions throughout history. The jerseys have already been made available for purchase on the team’s website, although no official announcement has been made regarding when the team will wear them in a game.

The Winnipeg Jets’ decision to honor the RCAF through their jerseys showcases the team’s respect for Canada’s military history. The ‘Forty-Eight’ jerseys symbolize the connection between the Jets and the rich legacy of the RCAF. Fans of the team and supporters of the military alike can now proudly wear a piece of history and support the team’s tribute to the RCAF’s outstanding achievements.

Sources:

– Winnipeg Jets: Official Social Media Announcement