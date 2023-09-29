James Madison Dukes Take on South Alabama Jaguars in Sun Belt Battle

The James Madison Dukes and the South Alabama Jaguars are set to face off in a Sun Belt battle on Saturday at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. James Madison, with a perfect 4-0 record, is coming off a strong win against Utah State, while South Alabama is looking to bounce back from a close loss to Central Michigan.

In their last game, James Madison emerged victorious with a 45-38 win over Utah State. Reggie Brown was instrumental in the Dukes’ success, accumulating 160 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Jordan McCloud also had an impressive performance, throwing for 364 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 26 yards and two touchdowns.

South Alabama, despite their loss to Central Michigan, had standout performances from Caullin Lacy, who garnered 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Carter Bradley, who threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Lacy’s 72-yard rush was a highlight of the game for the Jaguars.

Both teams have shown strength in their running games this season. James Madison has averaged 166.5 rushing yards per game, while South Alabama is close behind with an average of 179.2 rushing yards per game. This sets up an interesting clash on the ground between the two teams.

With James Madison being favored just three points, the matchup is expected to be closely contested. It will be an exciting game to watch, with fans eagerly awaiting the outcome of this Sun Belt battle.

