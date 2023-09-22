Oklahoma State Cowboys @ Iowa State Cyclones: Big 12 Battle

This Saturday, September 23rd, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will take on the Iowa State Cyclones in a Big 12 battle at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Both teams are coming into this game off a loss, after disappointing performances in their previous matchups.

The Cowboys endured a painful 33-7 defeat at the hands of South Alabama, giving up the first points and the most points of the game. Meanwhile, the Cyclones fell short against Ohio in a close contest that ended with a score of 10-7.

Looking ahead to this game, Iowa State is favored to win 3.5 points. This puts Oklahoma State in the underdog position for the first time this season. In their previous matchup last November, Oklahoma State managed to secure a 20-14 victory over Iowa State, but this time they won’t have the home-field advantage. It remains to be seen how the change in venue will affect the outcome.

The odds for this game reflect a defensive showdown, with the over/under set at a low 36.5 points. SportsLine’s advanced computer model provides college football picks for every game, including this one.

In terms of the series history, Oklahoma State has won six out of their last eight games against Iowa State. The most recent matchup between these teams in November 2022 resulted in a 20-14 victory for Oklahoma State.

Sources: CBS Sports App, SportsLine’s advanced computer model