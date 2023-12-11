Instagram Influencer from Japan Shows Off Her Dance Moves to Popular Indian Song

In a delightful video that has taken social media storm, an Instagram influencer from Japan can be seen dancing to the catchy beats of the trending Indian song ‘Gulabi Sharara’. Mayo Japan, dressed in a graceful yellow saree, captivated her fans and followers with her energetic and lively dance moves.

The video, which Mayo shared on Instagram a few days ago, begins with her happily posing for the camera in a beautiful natural backdrop. With her side braided hairstyle, she effortlessly grooves to the rhythm of the song. Mayo’s dance steps may be simple, but they are filled with charm and enthusiasm.

Since its upload, the dance reel has garnered over 450K views on Instagram, drawing the attention of singer Inder Arya as well. Netizens flooded the comments section with praise for Mayo’s performance, calling it “the cutest thing seen today” and showering her with appreciative emojis.

Interestingly, Mayo is not the only one who couldn’t resist dancing to the infectious beats of ‘Gulabi Sharara’. Videos of other individuals showcasing their moves to the same song have also made waves on the internet. One such video features a female teacher from Uttarakhand dancing with her students to a Pahadi song, winning the hearts of many. Another video showcases Mumbai’s famous ‘Dancing Cop’, Amol Kamble, grooving to the trend in a city park.

Among the many renditions of the popular song, a young schoolboy named Hemank Mishra’s video stood out as he enjoyed ‘Gulabi Sharara’ in his school uniform. People hailed him as the “Champion of the trend”.

The viral video of Mayo Japan dancing to ‘Gulabi Sharara’ not only highlights the global influence of Indian music but also celebrates the power of social media to connect people from different corners of the world through the love of dance and music.