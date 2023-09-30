Social Media Influencers Push Boundaries with Dangerous Content

Social media influencers are going to great lengths to create attention-grabbing content for their Instagram accounts, often disregarding safety and breaking the law in the process. A recent incident has sparked outrage on the internet, as a social media influencer used a Punjab Police Mahindra Scorpio to film an Instagram reel. In the video, a young woman can be seen sitting on the bonnet of the SUV, dancing to a Punjabi song and making abusive gestures towards the camera.

The Punjab Police has taken swift action in response to the incident, suspending SHO Ashok Sharma for allowing the “content creator” to use a government vehicle in this manner. The video has since been deleted from the influencer’s Instagram account, likely due to the backlash received on social media. Although it seems that the influencer had sought permission from the SHO before filming, no action has been taken against her.

This incident highlights the growing trend of individuals on social media breaking laws and endangering lives for the sake of likes and views. From laying down on the bonnets of moving cars to reckless driving, these actions not only put the influencers themselves at risk but also pose a threat to other motorists on the road. Law enforcement agencies are taking note of these dangerous behaviors, thanks to vigilant monitoring of social media videos and the extensive CCTV network present in many metro cities.

To combat such violations and ensure road safety, stricter measures are being implemented the government. It is imperative for influencers and social media users to prioritize safety and responsible behavior over the pursuit of popularity. By doing so, they can contribute to a safer online environment and set a positive example for their followers.

Sources:

– TOI Auto