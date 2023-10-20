Rutgers Scarlet Knights to Face Indiana Hoosiers in Big Ten East Battle

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be hitting the road after enjoying two home games, as they prepare to face off against the Indiana Hoosiers in a Big Ten East showdown. The game will take place at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

Rutgers heads into this game with a victory under their belt, narrowly defeating Michigan State 27-24. Despite being down 18 points in the third quarter, Rutgers managed a remarkable comeback led Kyle Monangai, who rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown. Christian Dremel also played a crucial role with 80 receiving yards.

On the other hand, Indiana suffered a heavy defeat against Michigan, losing 52-7. This marked their second consecutive loss, although their defensive line showed strength with four sacks, including two from Lanell Carr Jr.

Rutgers has had a successful season so far, winning five out of their first six games and boasting a 5-2 record. However, Indiana has struggled recently, losing three out of their last four games and holding a 2-4 record.

In their previous encounter in October 2022, Rutgers emerged victorious with a 24-17 win over Indiana. But this time, Rutgers won’t have the home-field advantage, which could make the rematch more challenging.

According to the latest college football odds, Rutgers is favored to win five points. The over/under for the game is set at 40.5 points.

In terms of their series history, Indiana has won five out of their last eight matchups against Rutgers. The most recent meeting between the two teams took place in October 2022, with Rutgers emerging as the victor.

Sources:

– CBS Sports App

Definitions:

– Big Ten East: The Eastern division of the Big Ten Conference, consisting of teams from Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, and Rutgers.

– College football odds: The betting odds set for college football games, indicating the point spread and over/under for each game.

– Home-field advantage: The advantage that the home team has in a sporting event due to the support of their home crowd, familiar surroundings, and lack of travel.