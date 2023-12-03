Unusual No-Ball Incident in Abu Dhabi T10 League Sparks Social Media Speculation

An extraordinary incident during a recent match in the Abu Dhabi T10 league has left fans bewildered and sparked a flurry of speculation on social media. In the match between Chennai Braves and Northern Warriors, Indian pacer Abhimanyu Mithun bowled a no-ball that veered far off his mark, prompting curiosity about possible anomalies in the game.

While no-balls are not uncommon in cricket, Mithun’s wayward delivery was far from the norm. The incident occurred when Mithun, substituting for Kennar Lewis in the tenth over, overstepped his mark and failed to deliver the ball accurately. The Chennai Braves went on to win the match five wickets, with Mithun being one of their standout bowlers, taking two wickets for just 11 runs.

Although no evidence of foul play has emerged, the unusual nature of the no-ball has left many individuals intrigued on social media. Questions have arisen as to whether Mithun’s misjudgment was intentional or if there was a tactical motive behind it. Nonetheless, it is important to note that no official reports or claims of wrongdoing have been made thus far.

The incident has garnered substantial attention, drawing comparisons to the infamous no-ball bowled Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir in a Test match against Australia at Lord’s, which resulted in a ban for spot-fixing. However, it is crucial to distinguish that Mithun’s delivery in the T10 league was not motivated the same circumstances.

In the overall tournament, the Delhi Bulls, Deccan Gladiators, SAMP ARMY, New York Strikers, Bangla Tigers, and Team Abu Dhabi are the other participating teams. The playoffs are slated to commence on Friday, December 8, 2023, with the final taking place on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

