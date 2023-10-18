Ohio State Football’s Quarterback Narrative Challenged C.J. Stroud’s Success

C.J. Stroud is breaking the narrative that Ohio State Football cannot produce successful quarterbacks in the NFL. With his record-breaking start, Stroud has thrown the most passes without an interception to begin a career, and he is determined to prove that the Buckeyes can produce solid signal callers at the next level.

A recent TikTok video has been making the rounds on social media, jokingly highlighting Ohio State’s lack of successful quarterbacks in the NFL. While it’s unfortunate that some Buckeye greats haven’t found success in the professional league, this video has provided some lighthearted entertainment for fans.

Despite the jokes, Ohio State supporters continue to root for Stroud and former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields as they strive to change the public perception. Both quarterbacks have displayed immense talent and potential, and there is hope that they will have successful careers in the NFL.

