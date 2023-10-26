Georgia State Panthers vs. Georgia Southern Eagles: A Clash of Rivalry and Redemption

In a thrilling Sun Belt East battle, the Georgia State Panthers will take on the Georgia Southern Eagles at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia. The game is scheduled for Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2.

Both teams enter this matchup riding impressive streaks, but only one will come out victorious. Georgia Southern has been dominant at home, boasting a five-game winning streak that extends back to last season. On the other hand, Georgia State has found success on the road, winning their last three away games.

The Eagles secured a hard-fought 38-28 victory over UL Monroe in their previous outing. Despite conceding early points, Georgia Southern remained composed and rallied back to secure the win. Running back Jalen White played a crucial role, accumulating 164 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Khaleb Hood also contributed significantly, showcasing his reliable hands with 98 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Georgia State has shown signs of turning their fortunes around this season. They clinched a narrow 20-17 win against Louisiana, thanks in large part to quarterback Darren Grainger’s outstanding performance. Grainger threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns, completing an impressive 77.3% of his passes. Wide receiver Ahmon Green also made significant contributions with 44 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

As the matchup approaches, it is expected to be a closely contested game. Georgia Southern holds a slight 1.5-point advantage according to the latest college football odds, but history suggests a potential upset. In their previous meeting in October 2022, Georgia State emerged victorious with a 41-33 scoreline, denying Georgia Southern a win.

Will Georgia Southern find redemption at home this time around? Or will Georgia State continue their upward trajectory with another statement victory? This clash of rivals promises an exciting and intense game that fans should not miss.

