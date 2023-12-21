The Great Khali Celebrates Father-Daughter Bond in Heartwarming Instagram Reel

Former WWE World Champion, The Great Khali, recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming moment with his 9-year-old daughter, Avleen Rana. In a trending reel posted on December 20th, Khali can be seen sharing a close-up moment with his daughter while a popular Bollywood track from the movie Animal plays in the background.

The reel consists of two clips featuring Khali and Avleen. In one of the clips, they pose together in a gym, showcasing their bond and love for each other. In the other clip, Khali is seen practicing a wrestling move with his daughter in the ring, highlighting their shared passion for the sport.

What makes the reel even more special is the inclusion of a clip featuring Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, lifting his 8-year-old daughter, Jasmine. This serves as a symbol of the love between a father and his daughter, as Khali’s daughter Avleen is of the same age as Jasmine.

Known for his active presence on social media, The Great Khali often engages with his fans through trending reels, providing them with entertainment and glimpses into his personal life. By using a popular and trending track for his reel, Khali further connects with his followers and adds to the overall appeal of the content.

Since retiring from professional wrestling, Khali has set up his own wrestling promotion called Continental Wrestling Entertainment in Ludhiana, Punjab. This promotion aims to create future WWE superstars of Indian origin, like Shanky Singh, and has become the largest wrestling promotion in India.

The heartwarming reel shared The Great Khali not only showcases his love for his daughter but also highlights the importance of a strong father-daughter bond. It serves as a reminder that despite their fame and success, celebrities like Khali and The Rock prioritize their role as loving fathers.