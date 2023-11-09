Breaking News: Wade Allison Shows Promise with AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms

In a surprising turn of events, former Philadelphia Flyers forward, Wade Allison, showcased his skills and found the back of the net during a recent game with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Despite the Phantoms’ 4-2 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds, Allison’s goal has sparked hope for both the team and Flyers fans alike.

After being cut the Flyers earlier this season, Allison struggled to make a significant impact on the ice. However, his goal with the Phantoms could mark a turning point in his performance. The 26-year-old demonstrated excellent offensive instincts swiftly swatting the puck away from a Thunderbirds defenseman at the blueline, initiating a powerful counterattack. He then created a 2-on-1 opportunity for the Phantoms before skillfully finding the back of the net with a well-placed wrist shot.

Although Allison has not been a prolific goal-scorer in the NHL, his ability to create scoring chances through intelligent plays like this is precisely what the Flyers are seeking. His performance has caught the attention of coaches Ian Laperriere and John Tortorella, who will likely consider him for future call-ups if injuries affect the Flyers’ forward lineup.

While the Phantoms’ recent loss puts their record at 4-5-2, it is worth noting that their strong points percentage of 0.455 places them in the top 25 teams in the AHL. With Allison showing promise and contributing to the team’s offensive firepower, there is optimism for the Phantoms as they continue their season.

FAQs

1. What team is Wade Allison currently playing for?

Wade Allison currently plays for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

2. How did Wade Allison score his recent goal?

Allison scored his recent goal swiftly swatting the puck away from a defenseman, launching a counterattack. He then created a 2-on-1 opportunity and found the back of the net with a well-placed wrist shot.

3. Will Wade Allison be considered for a call-up the Philadelphia Flyers?

Yes, if injuries impact the Flyers’ forward lineup, Allison is likely to be among the top candidates for a call-up to the NHL team.

