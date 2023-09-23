Liberty Flames vs FIU Panthers: Preview and Predictions

Liberty Flames will face off against the FIU Panthers in an exciting college football matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida. The match will be televised on ESPN+ and can also be streamed online via fuboTV.

Both teams enter this game with impressive records, Liberty boasting a perfect 3-0, while FIU stands at 3-1. The Panthers will have the home-field advantage, but the odds favor Liberty as the favorite to win 10.5 points.

FIU is coming off three consecutive victories, most recently defeating UConn with a score of 24-17. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins had a spectacular performance, throwing for 284 yards, two touchdowns, and rushing for 24 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Jalen Bracey also made a significant contribution with 90 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, Liberty put on an impressive display on the road against Buffalo, securing a dominant 55-27 victory. Quarterback Kaidon Salter had a standout game, throwing for 344 yards, five touchdowns, and rushing for 66 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Treon Sibley also played a pivotal role, accumulating 106 receiving yards.

In terms of series history, Liberty emerged victorious in the only previous meeting between these teams in the last three years, with a close 36-34 win on September 26, 2020.

Overall, this matchup promises to be a thrilling game between two successful teams. Both Liberty and FIU have been performing well and covering the spread in their recent games. With the home-field advantage, FIU may present a challenge to Liberty, and it could be worth considering a bet on the underdog.

