Dave Fishwick, the renowned Burnley banker and television personality, has taken another remarkable step in his career partnering with Alexandra Mary Hirschi, the popular Australian social media sensation known as ‘Supercar Blondie’. Expanding his diverse repertoire, Dave embarked on a thrilling helicopter adventure from his Ribble Valley residence to film exclusive content for Supercar Blondie’s social media platforms, collectively reaching an astounding two billion viewers each month.

With his soaring fame following the Netflix release of the acclaimed biopic ‘Bank of Dave’, Dave Fishwick has now delved into the world of Supercar Blondie, capturing captivating footage for her Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels. This thrilling collaboration brings together two influential figures as they combine their unique talents to create engaging content on an unprecedented scale.

Commenting on his collaboration with Supercar Blondie, Dave Fishwick expresses his excitement and pride in promoting Burnley on a global platform. Working alongside a renowned global brand provides him the opportunity to showcase the charm and potential of his hometown.

Through their collaboration, Dave Fishwick and Supercar Blondie not only entertain their massive audience but also inspire individuals to explore new horizons and embrace the limitless possibilities of social media. Their partnership serves as a testament to the power of creativity, innovation, and the ability to connect with people from all corners of the world.

In embracing this extraordinary alliance, Dave Fishwick redefines what it means to be a multi-faceted professional, continuously seeking new avenues to leave a lasting impact on his audience. By joining forces with Supercar Blondie, he injects fresh energy into his already vibrant career, showcasing the boundless opportunities available to those who dare to break barriers and forge new paths.

