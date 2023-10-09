A Viral TikTok Video Featuring an NYPD Cop’s Dance Moves

In a series of viral TikTok videos, an NYPD police officer gained popularity for her impressive dance moves. The videos, taken in a subway, garnered at least 400,000 “likes” as of Monday. One video showed the officer twisting away as a dancer jumped over a turnstile, stealing the spotlight. Another video declared her as “the first cop that danced” with the dancer. A behind-the-scenes glimpse of their dancing, complete with a hand heart gesture, was also captured in a final video.

While most viewers appreciated the videos and commended the officer for engaging with the community, some expressed concerns about her focus on dancing rather than public safety. Comments ranged from joking about crimes occurring while the officer danced to expressing worry about potential consequences for the officer’s reputation.

According to The New York Post, sources reported that the officer was transferred from Manhattan’s 24th Precinct after the videos went viral. However, there has been no official confirmation from the NYPD regarding the transfer. When approached for comment, an NYPD spokesperson stated that the officer would not face disciplinary action.

Regardless of the officer’s transfer, the TikTok videos serve as a reminder of the growing influence of social media in shaping public perception of law enforcement. The videos have sparked discussions about the balance between community engagement and the enforcement of public safety.

Sources:

– The New York Post

– Patch