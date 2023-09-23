Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns: Preview and Matchup

The Tennessee Titans are set to face off against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Titans are looking to put an end to their four-game losing streak on the road.

In their last game, the Tennessee Titans managed to secure a victory against the Chargers with a score of 27-24. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had an impressive performance, throwing for 246 yards and a touchdown, as well as rushing for 12 yards and another touchdown. Running back Derrick Henry also contributed significantly with 80 rushing yards. The Titans are hoping to ride the momentum of this win into their matchup against the Browns.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Browns had a disappointing loss against the Steelers, falling short with a score of 26-22. Despite the loss, running back Jerome Ford had an outstanding game, rushing for 106 yards, including a 69-yard run. The Browns dominated in the rushing department, accumulating a total of 198 rushing yards in the game.

The odds are currently in favor of the Browns, with a 3-point spread. However, the Titans have a chance to beat the odds, as they finished last season with a 9-8 record against the spread. Both teams are currently sitting at a 1-1 record for the season.

In their previous meetings, the Titans have come out on top in three out of their last five games against the Browns.

Overall, this matchup promises an exciting clash between two talented teams. The Titans will be looking to extend their recent success, while the Browns aim to bounce back from their previous loss and reverse their fortunes.

