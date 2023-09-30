Cleveland Browns to Face Baltimore Ravens in Close Matchup

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. ET in a highly anticipated game at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns are slight favorites with a 2.5-point advantage.

In their previous game against the Tennessee Titans, the Browns proved their dominance with a convincing 27-3 win. Although no individual player stood out, the Browns saw contributions from Amari Cooper, Jerome Ford, and Deshaun Watson, who all scored. The team’s defense played a significant role in the victory, limiting the Titans to just 94 yards. Myles Garrett was the standout player with 3.5 sacks.

On the other hand, the Ravens faced the Indianapolis Colts and fell short in an overtime battle, losing 22-19. Lamar Jackson showcased his talent rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns on only 14 carries. The Ravens’ defense also put pressure on the quarterback, sacking him five times, with Kyle Hamilton leading the way with three sacks.

Both teams currently hold a 2-1 record, making this upcoming matchup crucial for their standings. The Browns have been performing exceptionally well on the ground, averaging 160.7 rushing yards per game this season. However, the Ravens are not far behind with an average of 158 rushing yards per game. The clash between these two teams will be an exciting battle to watch.

According to experts, the Browns are expected to win two points, making them a favorable option for betting. They have also covered the spread in their last three games against the Ravens.

In terms of series history, Baltimore has won six out of their last ten games against Cleveland. The most recent matchup in December 2022 resulted in a 13-3 victory for the Browns. However, Baltimore has had previous success against the Browns, winning multiple games in recent years.

For a comprehensive breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NFL content, be sure to check CBS Sports after the match.

