Baylor Bears to Take on Cincinnati Bearcats in College Football Matchup

The Baylor Bears and Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in a college football matchup at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The game will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET. Both teams will be looking to bounce back from recent defeats.

Cincinnati enters the game with a disappointing record of 2-5. They suffered a 30-10 defeat at the hands of Iowa State in their previous game. The Bearcats have struggled to live up to their potential and failed to cover the spread in their last game.

On the other hand, Baylor has a record of 3-4 and is coming off a brutal 39-14 loss to Texas Tech. They were down 24-3 at the end of the third quarter and couldn’t recover. Similar to Cincinnati, they have also struggled against the spread this season.

The experts are favoring Cincinnati in this matchup, predicting a win two points. However, both teams have had difficulties covering the spread, so it remains to be seen how the game will unfold.

The college football odds currently have Cincinnati as a slight 2.5-point favorite against Baylor. The over/under for the game is set at 50.5 points.

For more college football predictions and picks, SportsLine’s advanced computer model can provide insights for every game, including this one.

