Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills: Week 4 Matchup Preview

The Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills are set to face off in an exciting Week 4 matchup on Sunday, October 1, 2023. The game will take place at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, with a kickoff at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams have started the season strong and will be looking to continue their winning streaks.

The Dolphins enter the game with a perfect 3-0 record, coming off a dominant victory over the Denver Broncos with a final score of 70-20. Led running back De’Von Achane, who rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns, the Dolphins’ offense has been on fire. Achane’s impressive 67-yard score in the fourth quarter showcased his explosive speed and playmaking ability. Additionally, Raheem Mostert contributed with 82 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

On the other side, the Bills are coming off a convincing 37-3 win against the Commanders. Quarterback Josh Allen had a solid performance, throwing for 218 yards and a touchdown, as well as rushing for 46 yards. Running back James Cook also had a strong outing with 98 rushing yards. The Bills’ defense played a significant role in their victory holding the Commanders to just 230 yards and putting immense pressure on the opposing quarterback with nine sacks.

Both teams have proven to be formidable this season, with the Dolphins boasting a 3-0 record and the Bills sitting at 2-1. In terms of betting odds, the Bills are favored 3 points. However, it’s worth noting that the Bills have failed to cover the spread in their last four matchups against the Dolphins.

When it comes to finding the end zone, both teams have excelled this season. The Dolphins have averaged 5.7 touchdowns per game, while the Bills have notched an average of 3.3 touchdowns per game. This clash of offensive prowess will make for an exciting and high-scoring matchup.

In their recent history, the Bills have had the upper hand, winning nine out of their last ten games against the Dolphins. However, every game is a new opportunity, and the Dolphins will be determined to turn the tide in their favor.

Be sure to tune in to CBS Sports after the game for a full breakdown, commentary, and other NFL content. With the Dolphins and Bills both in top form, this matchup promises to be a thrilling battle on the gridiron.

