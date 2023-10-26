The Unlikely Connection: Steph Curry and BTS Artist Suga

Steph Curry, known for his remarkable shooting skills in the NBA, has garnered a reputation as one of the greatest players in the league. Often mentioned alongside legends like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Curry’s name holds its own due to the numerous times he has impressed fans with his talents.

However, what many may not know is that Curry has also captured the attention of international music sensation BTS, particularly member Suga. In a viral TikTok clip featuring fellow BTS artist Jungkook, Suga can be seen cheering on Jungkook as he performs impressive basketball tricks.

The clip showcases Jungkook effortlessly dribbling, bouncing the ball with a single finger in mid-air, and executing various other impressive moves. Each time Jungkook performs a trick, the video cleverly cuts to the reaction of an NBA player who appears astonished or even emotional witnessing the display.

Towards the end of the clip, Suga joins Jungkook, exuding his support for his fellow BTS member. It is worth noting that the footage used for Suga’s inclusion seems to be from a public event, fitting perfectly with the theme of the TikTok video.

While Suga’s appreciation for basketball and Curry may come as a surprise to some, it is not entirely unexpected. In fact, last year, Suga was invited to a Golden State Warriors game against the Washington Wizards when they played in Japan. During his visit, Curry personally gifted Suga a pair of his Curry Flow 10 shoes in the “Sour Patch Kids” colorway, a significant gesture for any fan.

Not stopping there, the two icons exchanged gifts and had a chance to meet each other in person. Curry received a signed BTS album, while Suga received a signed Warriors jersey from Curry himself. The meeting was marked mutual respect and admiration for each other’s achievements.

Interestingly, Curry even took the time to record a video greeting for Suga’s children, who are avid fans of BTS. This heartwarming interaction further solidifies the bond between the basketball superstar and the K-pop artist.

In a world where sports and music often overlap, the unexpected connection between Steph Curry and BTS artist Suga serves as a reminder that talent can transcend boundaries and create bridges between different forms of creativity.

