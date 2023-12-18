USC Basketball Player Bronny James Reveals Surprising Screen Time Habit

Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, recently made his college basketball debut for USC after recovering from a cardiac arrest. While Bronny’s health scare was a major concern, he managed to overcome the obstacle and return to the court. In a recent social media clip, all the players on USC’s men’s basketball team were asked about their average screen time. Bronny shocked fans revealing that he spends just over eight hours a day on his phone.

This revelation sparked a conversation about the impact of excessive screen time on athletes and their performance. Some players on the team admitted to spending as much as 11 hours a day on their devices. With the growing dependence on technology and social media, it is important for athletes to strike a balance between their digital consumption and their athletic pursuits.

Despite limited playing time this season, Bronny made a significant impact in his debut game for USC. In a match against Long Beach State, he showcased his versatility contributing in multiple areas. In just 16 minutes on the court, Bronny recorded four points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block. This performance demonstrated his potential and raised excitement about his future in college basketball.

Bronny’s college debut was not only meaningful for him but also for his father, LeBron James. The LA Lakers star expressed his pride and emotions after witnessing his son overcome adversity and find success on the court. LeBron has always been vocal about his desire to play alongside his sons in the NBA, highlighting the meaningful connection they share.

With his debut behind him, Bronny can now focus on his freshman season at USC. The team’s upcoming game against Auburn is an important opportunity for him to showcase his skills on a national stage. As USC currently holds a 5-4 record, a strong performance from Bronny could have a significant impact on the team’s success. As the world waits to see how Bronny’s college basketball journey unfolds, the support from his family and fans continues to grow.