Exploring the Cultural Diversity of Spain

Nicole Phillip, a renowned content creator, recently shared her experiences of visiting Spain as a person of color on TikTok. While acknowledging some positive aspects of her trip, she expressed her overall disappointment with the country’s treatment of people of color.

During her visit to Madrid in 2019, Nicole highlighted the affordable leather goods, stunning architecture, and renowned museums as some of the city’s highlights. She also praised the vibrant dance and music scene and its proximity to other fascinating destinations like Segovia. However, she emphasized that her best experience was being able to take a relatively inexpensive trip to North Africa from Madrid.

The more concerning part of Nicole’s narrative was her experience of being ignored in a restaurant and feeling excluded on the metro, both incidents highlighting the potential challenges faced individuals of different backgrounds. She also mentioned stories she had heard from Latin Americans about their mistreatment in Spain. These incidents, combined with the country’s historical treatment of people of color, led Nicole to give Spain a rating of 5.5 out of 10.

It is important to acknowledge and address these issues to promote a more inclusive and welcoming environment for all visitors in Spain. The country has made significant progress in recent years in promoting diversity and combating discrimination, but there is still work to be done.

Have you visited Spain as a person of color? We invite you to share your experiences in the comments below or on our social media platform. It is through open discussions that we can foster understanding and promote positive change. Let’s celebrate the diversity of Spain together.