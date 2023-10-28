Oregon State Beavers Set to Face Arizona Wildcats in an Exciting Matchup

The No. 11 Oregon State Beavers will be taking on the Arizona Wildcats in what is expected to be an intense showdown on Saturday, October 28th at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. Both teams are coming off impressive victories and are eager to continue their winning streaks.

Arizona will have the advantage of playing in front of their home crowd, but the odds seem stacked against them. The spread indicates that the Wildcats might need every bit of their home-field advantage to come out on top. However, Arizona has been on a roll lately, scoring more points in each of their last three games. Their dominant performance against Washington State, which ended in a 44-6 victory, showcased their ability to outscore opponents.

Oregon State, on the other hand, has been unstoppable, winning their last three games an average of 12 points. Their most recent victory over UCLA saw standout performances from DJ Uiagalelei and Jack Velling. Uiagalelei threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns, while Velling contributed 83 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Both teams have been impressive in the run game, which could be a deciding factor in this matchup. Arizona has averaged 164.7 rushing yards per game, while Oregon State has excelled with an average of 195.1 rushing yards per game. With such strong ground attacks, Saturday’s game promises to be a battle in the trenches.

In terms of historical success, Arizona has won three out of their last five games against Oregon State. However, the Beavers have been dominant at home, winning their last eight consecutive games.

According to the latest college football odds, Oregon State is favored to win 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 points, indicating a potentially high-scoring affair.

FAQ:

Q: Where will the Oregon State Beavers vs. Arizona Wildcats game take place?

A: The game will be held at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona.

Q: What time is kickoff?

A: The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Q: Can I watch the game online?

A: Yes, you can stream the game on fuboTV, but regional restrictions may apply.

Q: Who is the favorite to win?

A: Oregon State is favored to win 3.5 points, according to the latest odds.