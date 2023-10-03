How to Stream Cricket on Willow TV: A Comprehensive Guide

Cricket’s popularity is rapidly growing in the USA, and with the introduction of T20 franchise leagues and the inclusion of global cricket stars, the sport’s presence in the country continues to increase. Willow TV, a dedicated cricket streaming service, offers cricket enthusiasts the opportunity to watch a wide range of cricket action, from international fixtures to major ICC events.

Willow TV provides live streaming of matches involving various national cricket teams, including Cricket Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India. This means that cricket fans can catch all the thrilling moments of prestigious tournaments like The Ashes. Although Willow TV currently does not have broadcasting rights for New Zealand, Ireland, and Afghanistan, it covers the majority of the top-ranked cricket teams.

In addition to national team matches, Willow TV is also the home of major ICC events until the end of 2027. Fans can live stream a variety of events, such as the Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup, World Test Championship Final, and Champions Trophy. Women’s cricket is also well-represented, with Willow TV streaming ICC Women’s T20 Champions Trophy and Women’s World Cup matches.

Beyond international fixtures, Willow TV provides access to domestic cricket leagues from around the world, primarily T20 competitions. Fans can enjoy watching leagues like the Australian Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League, Indian Premier League (IPL), Lanka Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Minor League Cricket, and Major League Cricket. However, leagues such as The Hundred and T20 Blast in the UK and SA 20 in South Africa are not currently available for streaming on Willow TV.

To access live cricket matches on Willow TV, viewers have a few options. One of the best methods is through a Sling TV subscription, which includes Willow TV as part of its sports package. By subscribing to Sling TV, users can enjoy an extensive range of cricket matches and tournaments. Additionally, alternate streaming platforms or television packages may offer Willow TV as an option.

In summary, Willow TV is a dedicated cricket streaming service that provides live coverage of various cricket events, including international fixtures, major ICC tournaments, and domestic T20 leagues. Cricket enthusiasts can enjoy a wide range of matches from around the world accessing Willow TV through different streaming platforms or television packages.

Sources:

– Cricket Australia, Bangladesh Cricket Board, England and Wales Cricket Board, Board of Control for Cricket in India, Pakistan Cricket Board, Cricket South Africa, Sri Lanka Cricket, Cricket West Indies, Zimbabwe Cricket.

– ICC (International Cricket Council)

– Images: Getty Images