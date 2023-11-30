Allu Arjun Makes a Fan’s Dream Come True

Allu Arjun, the popular Telugu actor, recently made a fan’s wish come true at a polling booth in Hyderabad. As one of the early voters in the Telangana Elections on November 30, Allu Arjun took the time to interact with his fans and even fulfill a special request.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media. In the clip, Allu Arjun can be seen talking to one of his fans, asking her about her Instagram follower count. The fan, named Ashwini, revealed that she had 13k followers and wished to double that number.

With a smile on his face, Allu Arjun encouraged her asking if her followers would increase after she uploaded the video. When she confidently replied yes, he expressed his hope that she would soon achieve her goal. The interaction showcased his humility and genuine concern for his fans.

FAQ

Q: Who is Allu Arjun?

Allu Arjun is a popular Telugu actor known for his versatile performances in films. He has a massive fan following and is often praised for his dedication to his craft.

Q: When did this incident take place?

This incident occurred on November 30 during the Telangana Elections in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun, being one of the early voters, made his way to a polling booth where he interacted with his fans.

Q: Did the video go viral?

Yes, the video quickly gained attention on social media platforms. Fans were impressed Allu Arjun’s down-to-earth attitude and his willingness to make his fan’s dream come true.

Q: What other projects is Allu Arjun currently working on?

Apart from his recent film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ Allu Arjun is currently shooting for the sequel, ‘Pushpa: The Rule.’ He also has upcoming projects like ‘ICON’ with director Venu Sriram and films with Koratala Siva and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

