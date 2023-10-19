Netflix Streams Live Feeds of Baby Animals from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Netflix has partnered with the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to bring viewers up close and personal with adorable baby animals. The streaming platform will be showcasing live feeds from the zoo on Thursday afternoons.

The new livestream show, exclusive to Netflix, gives viewers a live look at the Zoo’s gorillas, rhinos, orangutans, and otters. The program will run every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time until November 2.

The featured species include western lowland gorillas, eastern black rhinos, Bornean orangutans, and Asian small-clawed otters. Each of these species has at least one baby present at the zoo. For example, there are 2-year-old twin otter pups named Budiwati and Bagus, a 1,000-pound, 1-year-old rhino named Dalia, and a newborn gorilla named Kunda, among others.

This collaboration between Netflix and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo allows viewers from around the world to experience the wonder of these incredible animals from the comfort of their homes. Whether you tune in live or catch up on-demand, you can enjoy the adorable antics of these baby animals.

