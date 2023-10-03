Where to Watch Postseason Baseball on 6abc

Postseason baseball is underway, and fans can catch some of the action on 6abc. This includes the American League Wild Card Series matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays. The games will be broadcast at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday if necessary.

But that’s not all – viewers can also enjoy Phillies pre-game coverage on 6abc. You can catch Action News at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. wherever you stream 6abc. Whether it’s through the 6abc website, the mobile app, or the streaming TV app available for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Google TV, you won’t miss out on any Phillies updates.

In addition to the Wild Card Series, the Phillies themselves will be taking on the Marlins at 8:08 p.m. on ESPN. It’s an exciting time for baseball fans, and 6abc is the place to be for all the action.

So make sure to tune in to 6abc for the latest updates on the American League Wild Card Series and the Phillies’ matchup with the Marlins. With their easy accessibility through various streaming platforms, you won’t have to miss a single moment.

