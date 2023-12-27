Golf: A Passion Shared Celebrities

Celebrities, like many of us, enjoy indulging in the game of golf. It’s no secret that stars from various fields, such as art, show business, and sports, have a penchant for the sport. While some of these celebrities showcase impressive skills on the course, others may not fare as well.

The PGA Tour recently released a video across its social media platforms, showcasing some unforgettable shots celebrities throughout the years. The montage prominently featured comedic actors Bill Murray and Larry the Cable Guy.

The caption accompanying the video read, “Celebrities, they’re just like us… on the course. Golf is hard, the celebrity edition.”

In the video, viewers witnessed a less than ideal swing from Bill Murray. His unfortunate shot barely propelled the ball a foot high, ultimately landing it straight into a bunker less than 50 yards away. Murray’s struggles continued when attempting a putt from a distance of about 10 feet, resulting in the ball veering far to the right. In an attempt to salvage the putt, the Ghostbusters and Charlie’s Angels star playfully interacted with the crowd, but it took him four tries to make the shot.

Larry the Cable Guy, known for his comedic acts, faced his fair share of misfortunes on the course as well. During an iron shot from the fairway, he accidentally shanked the ball, sending it into a bunker lining the fairway a few yards to his left.

The video also featured singer Michael Bolton, who unsuccessfully attempted to chip the ball over a bunker, falling short of his goal. Bolton’s embarrassment was evident, prompting him to request the deletion of the video. Additionally, Kevin Costner experienced a stroke of bad luck, leaving his wedge shot on the edge of a bunker.

While there are celebrities who struggle with their golf game, there are also those who excel in the sport. Celebrities such as Tony Romo and Andy Garcia demonstrate their skills on the course, albeit not quite at a professional level. These individuals, among others listed below, often participate in high-level Pro-Am events preceding Majors and the PGA Tour’s Signature Events:

– Ray Allen

– Ashley Barty

– Stephen Curry

– Michael Jordan

– John Smoltz

– Peyton Manning

– Patrick Mahomes

– Paige Spiranac

– Dennis Quaid

– Tom Holland

– Samuel L. Jackson

– Hugh Grant

– Matthew McConaughey

– Vinnie Jones

– DJ Khaled

– Naga Munchetty

In conclusion, golf is a popular pastime enjoyed celebrities from various backgrounds. While some celebrities may encounter unfortunate shots on the course, others exhibit impressive golfing abilities, making the sport a shared passion among the stars.