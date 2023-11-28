Online Fraud Cases Misusing Lending Platform AdaKami Increase

PT Digital Financing Indonesia, known as AdaKami, has reported a surge in online fraud cases misusing their online lending platform (pinjol). According to AdaKami, there have been 100 reported cases of online fraud using the company’s official website as a disguise, as of the end of September 2023.

The brand manager of AdaKami, Jonathan Kriss, highlighted one of the prevailing trends in online fraud, which involves the fraudulent use of the professional job-seeking platform, LinkedIn. “The latest trend in online fraud involves scammers misusing AdaKami’s name on LinkedIn. They create business profiles offering assistance to the public,” he explained in Jakarta on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Kriss further explained that the scammers employ fake telephone numbers and often include false photos and identification documents to convince their victims. “To make their modus operandi more believable, they also include fake photos and identification documents,” he added.

LinkedIn, a global online professional platform, has unfortunately become a loophole for fraudulent job offers. A user named X, with the Twitter handle @MikaelDewabrata, recently shared his near-victim experience of an employment scam. He received job offers from two prominent companies, Fendi and L’Oreal. These offers not only aligned with his professional background but also came with high salaries. Little did he know, both companies turned out to be fake.

According to X, the fake recruiter shared a file containing job descriptions, position details, and product promotion campaigns. This file was uploaded to iCloud but was later discovered to be in a ZIP format that contained a specific malware known as Trojan:Win32/Sabsik.TE.B!ml. This malware has the ability to steal passwords, credit card information, and other sensitive data.

In addition to LinkedIn, Jonathan highlighted other fraudulent schemes misusing AdaKami’s name. These scammers entice customers with attractive rewards for making payments outside the application. For instance, they promise e-commerce shopping vouchers of a certain value when customers make installment payments through personal bank accounts.

To combat the rise of online fraud, AdaKami continues to educate the public through their official website and social media platforms. Customers are encouraged to contact AdaKami’s official phone numbers and email addresses to verify any suspicious offers or activities.

