Washington University Professor Faces Backlash for Controversial Social Media Post

A recent social media post allegedly made a Washington University professor has sparked significant backlash and criticism on campus. The controversy emerged following a protest in Los Angeles, where demonstrators vandalized the home of an American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) resident.

The now-private post on X, formerly known as Twitter, was attributed to user @bretgustafson. In response to the protest, the user expressed admiration for the vandalization, stating, “Pretty cool I’d say. Let those who enable mass murder not live in peace.” Although the user’s account is private, his Wash U profile identifies him as a professor of anthropology.

The post gained attention when it was shared an account called @StopAntisemites, raising concerns about the safety of Jewish students in the professor’s classroom. Prompted this social media controversy, Washington University released a statement disassociating itself from the professor’s views, emphasizing that his opinions are his own and do not represent the university’s position. They further stated a commitment to combatting discrimination, harassment, and threatening behavior.

The president of Hillel, a Jewish campus organization at Wash U, expressed concern about the professor’s alleged anti-Israel bias and the troubling nature of his post. WashU Hillel has received numerous communications from parents, students, and others who share these concerns, emphasizing that such sentiments contradict the values upheld Washington University and the campus community.

Efforts were made to contact Professor Gustafson for comment, but no response has been received at this time.

