Preview: California Golden Bears vs. No. 8 Washington Huskies

The California Golden Bears will travel to Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington to face off against the No. 8 Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 battle. The game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Washington is riding high on a ten-game home win streak, and they will look to keep that streak alive with a victory over California. In their last outing, the Huskies dominated Michigan State with a resounding 41-7 victory. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a stellar performance, throwing for 473 yards and four touchdowns. The team’s tight end, Jack Westover, also played a crucial role, tallying 37 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

On the other hand, California secured a comfortable 31-17 victory over Idaho in their previous game. Quarterback Sam Jackson V and running back Isaiah Ifanse were key playmakers for the Golden Bears, with Jackson rushing for 41 yards and one touchdown, and Ifanse rushing for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Washington enters this matchup as a heavy 21-point favorite, according to the latest college football odds. However, it’s worth noting that they have failed to cover the spread in their last seven games against California. The Huskies emerged victorious in their previous encounter, defeating the Golden Bears 28-21 in October of last year.

In terms of series history, Washington has won four out of their last seven games against California. Their most recent clash took place in October 2022, where the Huskies came out on top with a 28-21 victory.

It remains to be seen if Washington can replicate their previous success or if California has prepared a better game plan this time around. College football fans will eagerly await the outcome of this thrilling Pac-12 showdown.

Sources:

– CBS Sports App

– SportsLine College Football Odds Database