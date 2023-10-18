Washington Huskies Look to Maintain Momentum Against Arizona State

The Washington Huskies are riding high after an impressive victory over conference rival Oregon. With a 6-0 record, they have only moved up one spot to No. 5 in the Coaches Poll, but they are determined to continue their winning streak and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. This week, they face off against the struggling Arizona State Sun Devils.

Although the matchup seems to heavily favor the Huskies, there is still a lot at stake. A loss to Arizona State could significantly impact Washington’s chances of a playoff bid. With that in mind, the Huskies will need to put their best foot forward and not underestimate their opponent.

The game will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT. Fans can tune in to watch the action live on Fox Sports 1 or stream it on FuboTV.

In terms of injuries, Washington has a few key players who are listed as questionable, including wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Germie Bernard. Arizona State also has several players dealing with injuries, such as running back DeCarlos Brooks and offensive lineman Isaia Glass.

According to the current betting odds, the Huskies are heavily favored to defeat the Sun Devils. With a spread of -26.5, Washington is expected to dominate the game. The moneyline favors the Huskies at -5000, while Arizona State sits at +180. The over/under is set at 58.5.

The Huskies have had an impressive season so far, winning all six of their games. Their victories include dominant performances against Boise State, Tulsa, Michigan State, Cal, Arizona, and most notably, Oregon. They have showcased a high-powered offense and a strong defense throughout the season.

On the other hand, the Sun Devils have struggled with a 1-5 record. Their lone victory came against Southern Utah, and they have suffered losses against Oklahoma State, Fresno State, USC, Cal, and Colorado. Arizona State is undoubtedly the underdog in this matchup.

The game between Washington and Arizona State is expected to be a one-sided affair. The Huskies will look to maintain their winning streak and solidify their position in the College Football Playoff race. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils will try to turn their season around and pull off an upset against the powerhouse Huskies.

