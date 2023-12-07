New Study Shows Surprising Cognitive Benefits of Wasabi

A recent study conducted at Tohoku University in Japan has revealed that wasabi, the spicy green condiment commonly served with sushi, may provide more than just a burst of flavor. The research suggests that consuming wasabi can actually improve both short- and long-term memory.

Lead researcher Rui Nouchi and his team were initially aware of the health benefits of wasabi based on animal studies. However, they were pleasantly surprised the significant improvement in cognitive function observed in their human subjects. The study involved 72 healthy individuals between the ages of 60 and 80. Half of the participants received 100 milligrams of wasabi extract at bedtime, while the other half received a placebo.

After three months, the group that received the wasabi extract displayed noticeable improvements in working memory and episodic memory. Working memory refers to the ability to hold and manipulate information in mind for a short period of time, while episodic memory refers to the ability to recall specific events or experiences. The improvements in memory were measured through standardized assessments of language skills, concentration, and task performance.

The researchers believe that the active component in wasabi, a biochemical called 6-MSITC, reduces inflammation and oxidant levels in the hippocampus, the brain region responsible for memory function. This reduction in inflammation and increased neural plasticity may explain the cognitive benefits observed.

While the study focused on healthy individuals, Nouchi and his team are eager to explore whether wasabi can also slow down cognitive decline in individuals with dementia. Their future research will involve testing wasabi on different age groups.

However, it’s important to note that the wasabi typically served with sushi may not be authentic. True wasabi is notoriously difficult to cultivate and requires specific growing conditions. As a result, many sushi bars use a substitute made from ordinary white horseradish, dyed green to resemble wasabi. Despite this, even the imitation wasabi still offers some cognitive benefits.

Overall, this study highlights the potential cognitive benefits of consuming wasabi and opens up new possibilities for the development of treatments for memory-related problems in older adults.