Genuine Wasabi: The Secret to Boosting Brain Power

A recent study conducted at Tohoku University in Japan has revealed that genuine wasabi holds the potential to enhance memory and cognitive function. The study, led Rui Nouchi, an associate professor at the school’s Institute of Development, Aging and Cancer, discovered that the main active component of Japanese wasabi, called 6-MSITC, has significant antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that positively impact the brain.

In the double-blind, randomized study, 72 healthy subjects aged 60 to 80 were divided into two groups. Half of them were given 100 milligrams of wasabi extract at bedtime, while the other half received a placebo. After three months, the group that received the wasabi treatment showed significant improvements in both short-term and long-term memory. Standardized assessments for language skills, concentration, and simple task performance were utilized to measure these improvements.

The key finding was that the subjects who received the wasabi treatment experienced an average increase of 18% in episodic memory and outperformed the placebo group 14% overall. The researchers theorized that 6-MSITC reduces inflammation and oxidative stress in the hippocampus, the region responsible for memory function, while also enhancing neural plasticity.

While the study’s results are promising, it is important to note that the wasabi commonly found in sushi restaurants is often an imitation product made from white horseradish dyed green. Genuine wasabi is notoriously difficult to cultivate, requiring specific conditions and taking two years to reach maturity. Its high cost and limited availability have made it a rarity in most sushi establishments.

Researchers, however, are determined to further explore the potential of genuine wasabi in boosting cognitive function. They plan to conduct further studies on different age groups and investigate its effects on slowing down cognitive decline in patients with dementia.

So, the next time you come across genuine wasabi, consider giving it a try and experience the potential benefits it may have on your brain power.