Was Whatsapp There In 1970?

In a recent viral post on social media, a claim has been circulating that the popular messaging app, Whatsapp, was actually present in 1970. This assertion has left many people puzzled and questioning the accuracy of this statement. Let’s delve into the facts and debunk this intriguing claim.

First and foremost, it is important to clarify that Whatsapp was not in existence in 1970. The app was developed Jan Koum and Brian Acton in 2009, and it was officially launched in 2010. Therefore, the claim that Whatsapp existed four decades before its actual creation is simply false.

The confusion surrounding this claim may stem from a technical glitch that occurred on iPhones in 2015. Due to a bug in the iOS operating system, some users reported seeing a message timestamped as January 1, 1970, when their devices experienced a date and time error. This glitch caused the device’s internal clock to reset to its default value, which corresponds to the Unix epoch time of January 1, 1970.

However, it is crucial to note that this glitch has no connection whatsoever to the creation or existence of Whatsapp. The app was not involved in this technical issue, and it is purely coincidental that the date mentioned in the glitch matches the claim being circulated.

FAQ:

Q: What is Whatsapp?

A: Whatsapp is a popular messaging app that allows users to send text messages, make voice and video calls, share media files, and engage in group chats.

Q: When was Whatsapp created?

A: Whatsapp was developed in 2009 Jan Koum and Brian Acton and was officially launched in 2010.

Q: What happened in 1970 with iPhones?

A: In 2015, some iPhone users experienced a technical glitch that caused their devices to display a message timestamped as January 1, 1970. This glitch was unrelated to Whatsapp and was a result of a date and time error in the iOS operating system.

In conclusion, the claim that Whatsapp existed in 1970 is unequivocally false. The messaging app was created in 2009 and launched in 2010, making it impossible for it to have been present four decades earlier. It is essential to critically evaluate information before accepting it as fact, especially when it comes to viral claims on social media.