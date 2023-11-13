Was TikTok Called Musically?

In the world of social media, trends come and go, and platforms rise and fall. One such platform that has taken the world storm is TikTok. With its short-form videos and catchy challenges, TikTok has become a global sensation, captivating millions of users worldwide. But did you know that TikTok wasn’t always called TikTok? In fact, it was originally known as Musical.ly.

Musical.ly was launched in 2014 Alex Zhu and Luyu Yang, two entrepreneurs from China. The app allowed users to create and share short lip-sync videos, often accompanied popular songs. It quickly gained popularity, especially among teenagers and young adults, and amassed a large user base.

In 2017, Chinese tech giant ByteDance acquired Musical.ly for a reported $1 billion. ByteDance, known for its popular news aggregator app Toutiao, saw the potential in Musical.ly and decided to merge it with their own app, TikTok. The merger took place in August 2018, and the app was rebranded as TikTok.

The decision to rebrand Musical.ly as TikTok was a strategic move ByteDance to expand its user base and tap into the international market. TikTok had already gained significant popularity in China, and merging it with Musical.ly, ByteDance aimed to create a global platform that could rival the likes of Instagram and Snapchat.

FAQ:

Q: Why did ByteDance acquire Musical.ly?

A: ByteDance saw the potential in Musical.ly and wanted to tap into its large user base and creative content. The acquisition allowed ByteDance to expand its reach and compete in the global market.

Q: When did the rebranding take place?

A: The merger between Musical.ly and TikTok took place in August 2018, and the app was rebranded as TikTok.

Q: How did the rebranding affect the app?

A: The rebranding from Musical.ly to TikTok brought about several changes, including a new logo and interface. However, the core features and functionality of the app remained the same.

In conclusion, TikTok was originally known as Musical.ly before it was acquired ByteDance and rebranded. The merger allowed TikTok to expand its user base and become the global sensation it is today.