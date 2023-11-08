Was there supposed to be a sequel to The Mummy with Tom Cruise?

In 2017, Universal Pictures released “The Mummy,” a reboot of the classic monster franchise starring Tom Cruise. The film was intended to launch a shared universe known as the “Dark Universe,” featuring iconic monsters like Frankenstein, Dracula, and the Invisible Man. However, despite initial plans for a sequel, the future of the Dark Universe remains uncertain.

What happened to the sequel?

“The Mummy” received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, leading to disappointing box office results. The film’s underperformance caused Universal Pictures to rethink their strategy for the Dark Universe. Plans for a sequel were put on hold, and subsequent projects in the shared universe were also shelved.

Why did “The Mummy” underperform?

There are several factors that contributed to the film’s underwhelming performance. Critics pointed out issues with the script, pacing, and lack of originality. Additionally, the film faced tough competition at the box office, releasing alongside other highly anticipated movies. The lukewarm reception from audiences and the lack of enthusiasm for the Dark Universe concept ultimately led to the cancellation of the sequel.

What is the Dark Universe?

The Dark Universe was intended to be a shared cinematic universe featuring Universal’s classic monsters. Inspired the success of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, Universal aimed to create a series of interconnected films centered around iconic characters like the Mummy, Frankenstein’s Monster, and the Wolfman. However, due to the failure of “The Mummy,” the future of the Dark Universe remains uncertain.

What’s next for Universal’s monster franchise?

Following the setback of the Dark Universe, Universal shifted its focus to standalone films based on their classic monsters. In 2020, they released “The Invisible Man,” a critically acclaimed and commercially successful film that took a different approach to the character. Universal is now exploring individual projects for their monster properties, allowing filmmakers to bring fresh and unique visions to these iconic characters.

In conclusion, while there were initial plans for a sequel to “The Mummy” with Tom Cruise, the underperformance of the film and the lukewarm reception from audiences led to the cancellation of the Dark Universe project. Universal Pictures has since shifted their strategy, focusing on standalone films for their classic monsters instead.