Investigation into Sycamore Gap Tree Felling Suggests TikTok Stunt Involvement

Police investigating the felling of the iconic Sycamore Gap Tree are exploring the possibility that it was cut down as part of a TikTok stunt. The latest person arrested in connection with the destruction of the tree has been released, and attention has now turned to the popular video-sharing platform as a potential motive. Walter Renwick, a local resident who was arrested and later released, denies any involvement in the incident. Rumours had circulated connecting Renwick to the felling due to his former profession and recent eviction. However, he has dismissed these allegations as “ridiculous” and stated that he wouldn’t be foolish enough to engage in such an act.

Renwick’s family members have come forward to defend him, stating that he lacks the physical capability to commit the crime due to his health issues. It has also been noted that the clean way in which the tree was cut suggests the work of a skilled individual. Despite Renwick’s denials, forensic investigators are studying the remains of the tree, and authorities are considering turning it into a totem pole or memorial carving to attract tourists to the area.

The Sycamore Gap Tree, which stood for 300 years along Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was felled with a chainsaw on a moonlit night. The tree’s historic significance and its appearance in the film “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” have heightened public outrage over the deliberate act of vandalism. Detectives are continuing their investigation, raising suspicions that the damage was done a professional who knew precisely where to cut, taking advantage of the noise from the 83mph storm to mask the sound of the chainsaw.

Amidst the controversy, Renwick’s family maintains his innocence, dismissing the accusations as a trial social media. Investigations are ongoing, and new evidence will be crucial in determining the true perpetrator behind the felling of the Sycamore Gap Tree.

