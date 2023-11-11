Was Shania Twain married to a South African?

In the world of music, Shania Twain is a name that needs no introduction. The Canadian singer-songwriter has captivated audiences worldwide with her powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics. Over the years, fans have been curious about her personal life, including her romantic relationships. One question that often arises is whether Shania Twain was married to a South African. Let’s delve into the details and find out the truth.

The Rumor: It has been rumored that Shania Twain was once married to a South African man.

The Truth: Yes, the rumor is true. Shania Twain was indeed married to a South African named Frédéric Thiébaud.

The Story: Shania Twain’s love life has had its fair share of ups and downs. In 1993, she married music producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange, and the couple seemed to have a picture-perfect relationship. However, their marriage faced a major setback when it was revealed that Lange had an affair with Twain’s best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

This shocking betrayal led to the end of both marriages, as Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud found solace in each other’s company. They eventually fell in love and tied the knot in 2011. The couple has since been happily married and has supported each other through thick and thin.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Frédéric Thiébaud?

A: Frédéric Thiébaud is a South African businessman. He is known for his relationship with Shania Twain and their subsequent marriage.

Q: When did Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud get married?

A: Shania Twain and Frédéric Thiébaud got married in 2011.

Q: What happened to Shania Twain’s previous marriage?

A: Shania Twain’s previous marriage to music producer Robert John “Mutt” Lange ended due to his affair with her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

In conclusion, Shania Twain’s marriage to Frédéric Thiébaud, a South African, is not just a rumor but a fact. Their love story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of finding love in unexpected places. As Shania Twain continues to grace the music industry with her talent, her fans can take solace in knowing that she has found happiness in her personal life as well.