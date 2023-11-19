Was Scarlett Johansson Married?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity relationships are often the subject of intense speculation and curiosity. One such celebrity who has been at the center of relationship rumors is the talented actress Scarlett Johansson. Fans and tabloids alike have been eager to know if the stunning actress has ever tied the knot. So, was Scarlett Johansson married? Let’s delve into the details.

To put an end to the suspense, yes, Scarlett Johansson has been married. The actress has walked down the aisle not once, but three times. Her first marriage was to actor Ryan Reynolds in 2008. The couple had a whirlwind romance and were considered one of Hollywood’s hottest couples. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2011.

Following her split from Reynolds, Johansson found love again and got engaged to French journalist Romain Dauriac. The couple got married in 2014 and welcomed a daughter named Rose Dorothy. Unfortunately, their relationship also came to an end, and they finalized their divorce in 2017.

Most recently, Scarlett Johansson tied the knot for the third time with Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost. The couple got engaged in 2019 and had an intimate wedding ceremony in 2020. Despite the challenges posed the COVID-19 pandemic, they managed to celebrate their love surrounded close friends and family.

In conclusion, Scarlett Johansson has experienced the joys and challenges of marriage multiple times throughout her life. While her previous marriages may not have stood the test of time, she continues to find love and happiness in her current relationship. As a talented actress, Johansson’s personal life will always be a topic of interest for her fans, but it’s important to remember that her professional achievements are equally remarkable.