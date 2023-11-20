Was Rihanna With Drake?

In the world of celebrity gossip, few romances have captured the attention of fans quite like the on-again, off-again relationship between Rihanna and Drake. The pair, both incredibly successful musicians in their own right, have been linked romantically for years, leaving fans wondering if they were ever truly together.

What is the history of Rihanna and Drake’s relationship?

Rihanna and Drake first sparked dating rumors back in 2009 when they collaborated on the hit song “What’s My Name?” Their undeniable chemistry on and off stage fueled speculation about a romantic connection. Over the years, the duo has been spotted together at various events and even shared a few steamy on-stage moments during their joint performances.

Were Rihanna and Drake ever officially a couple?

While neither Rihanna nor Drake ever confirmed their relationship status, they have certainly given fans plenty of reasons to believe they were more than just friends. In 2016, Drake publicly declared his love for Rihanna while presenting her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. However, despite their undeniable chemistry, the pair seemed to have difficulty making their relationship work long-term.

What is the current status of Rihanna and Drake’s relationship?

As of now, it appears that Rihanna and Drake are no longer romantically involved. In a 2018 interview with Vogue, Rihanna confirmed that she and Drake were no longer friends, stating that their friendship had “dissolved.” Since then, both artists have moved on to other relationships, with Rihanna dating billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel and Drake being linked to various women in the industry.

Conclusion

While the exact nature of Rihanna and Drake’s relationship may remain a mystery, there is no denying the undeniable chemistry and history between the two. Whether they were ever officially a couple or simply close friends, their on-again, off-again dynamic has captivated fans and kept them guessing for years. Only time will tell if these two music icons will ever find their way back to each other.

FAQ

Q: What does “on-again, off-again” mean?

A: “On-again, off-again” refers to a relationship that experiences multiple breakups and reconciliations.

Q: Who is Rihanna dating now?

A: Rihanna is currently dating Hassan Jameel, a billionaire businessman from Saudi Arabia.

Q: Who is Drake dating now?

A: Drake’s dating life has been the subject of much speculation, with the rapper being linked to various women in the industry. However, he has not confirmed any current relationships.