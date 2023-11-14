Was Miley Cyrus In Guardians Of The Galaxy?

In a recent buzz among movie enthusiasts, rumors have been circulating about pop sensation Miley Cyrus making a surprise appearance in the hit Marvel film, Guardians of the Galaxy. Fans have been speculating whether the renowned singer and actress had a secret role in the popular superhero franchise. Let’s dive into the details and separate fact from fiction.

The Rumor:

The rumor began when a few eagle-eyed fans noticed a familiar voice during a particular scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Speculation quickly spread that Miley Cyrus had lent her vocal talents to a character in the movie.

The Truth:

It turns out that the rumors are indeed true! Miley Cyrus did make a cameo appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. However, her role was not a physical one but rather a voice acting performance. She provided the voice for the character Mainframe, an artificial intelligence entity.

Mainframe:

For those unfamiliar with the Guardians of the Galaxy comics, Mainframe is an alternate version of the character Vision. In the movie, Mainframe is a member of the original Guardians team, which includes characters like Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar Ogord. Miley Cyrus’s voice acting brought this unique character to life, adding an unexpected twist to the film.

FAQ:

1. How long is Miley Cyrus’s appearance in the movie?

Miley Cyrus’s cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is relatively brief. Her voice can be heard during a scene where the Guardians meet the original team.

2. Will Miley Cyrus appear in future Guardians of the Galaxy movies?

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding Miley Cyrus’s involvement in future Guardians of the Galaxy films. However, given the positive reception of her cameo, it wouldn’t be surprising if she were to make another appearance in the franchise.

Conclusion:

While Miley Cyrus’s appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy may have been short-lived, it certainly added an exciting element to the film. Fans were thrilled to discover her hidden role as Mainframe, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, it will be interesting to see if Cyrus’s character makes a return in future installments.