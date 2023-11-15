Was Miley Cyrus In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3?

In the world of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans, rumors and speculations often run rampant. One such rumor that has been circulating recently is whether or not Miley Cyrus will be appearing in the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Let’s dive into the details and separate fact from fiction.

The Rumor:

The rumor started when a few eagle-eyed fans noticed that Miley Cyrus had been spotted on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 during filming. This sparked a wave of excitement and speculation that the pop star might have a role in the upcoming movie.

The Truth:

While it is true that Miley Cyrus was indeed on set during the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, her appearance was not for a role in the movie. Instead, she was visiting her brother, Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the MCU. Cyrus took to social media to share her excitement about being on set and spending time with her brother, but she made it clear that she was not involved in the film.

FAQ:

Q: What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

A: Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is the third installment in the popular Marvel superhero franchise. It follows the adventures of a group of intergalactic misfits who band together to save the universe.

Q: Who is Miley Cyrus?

A: Miley Cyrus is a well-known American singer, songwriter, and actress. She rose to fame as the star of the Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana” and has since become a successful pop artist.

Q: Is Miley Cyrus involved in any other Marvel projects?

A: As of now, there is no official confirmation of Miley Cyrus being involved in any other Marvel projects. However, the MCU is known for its surprises, so fans will have to wait and see if Cyrus makes an appearance in any future Marvel films.

In conclusion, while Miley Cyrus did visit the set of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, she was not involved in the film. It’s important to separate fact from fiction when it comes to rumors in the entertainment industry. Fans can still look forward to the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy 3, but without the addition of Miley Cyrus to the cast.