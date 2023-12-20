Was Matthew Perry’s dad in Fools Rush In?

Matthew Perry’s Father Makes Surprise Appearance in Fools Rush In

In a delightful twist, fans of the romantic comedy “Fools Rush In” were treated to an unexpected cameo none other than Matthew Perry’s father, John Bennett Perry. The film, released in 1997, stars Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek as a couple who impulsively get married in Las Vegas and must navigate the challenges that come with their whirlwind romance.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Who is John Bennett Perry?

A: John Bennett Perry is an American actor and former model. He has appeared in numerous television shows and films, including “Fools Rush In,” “Independence Day,” and “The West Wing.”

Q: What role did John Bennett Perry play in “Fools Rush In”?

A: John Bennett Perry portrayed the character of Richard Whitman, the father of Matthew Perry’s character, Alex Whitman. Richard is a successful businessman who disapproves of his son’s impulsive decision to marry a woman he barely knows.

Q: How did John Bennett Perry’s cameo come about?

A: The decision to cast John Bennett Perry in the role of Alex Whitman’s father was a pleasant surprise for both fans and the Perry family. Director Andy Tennant, who had previously worked with John Bennett Perry on another project, thought it would be a fun idea to have him play the part.

Q: Did Matthew Perry and his father have any scenes together in the movie?

A: Unfortunately, Matthew Perry and his father did not share any scenes together in “Fools Rush In.” However, their real-life connection added an extra layer of authenticity to their on-screen relationship.

Q: Are there any other instances of family members appearing together in movies?

A: Yes, there have been numerous instances of family members appearing together in movies. Some notable examples include Angelina Jolie and her father Jon Voight in “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” and Ben Stiller and his father Jerry Stiller in “Zoolander.”

John Bennett Perry’s surprise appearance in “Fools Rush In” added a heartwarming touch to an already charming film. Fans of both Matthew Perry and his father were delighted to see them share the screen, even if it was only for a brief moment. This unexpected cameo serves as a reminder of the special bond that can exist between family members, both on and off the big screen.