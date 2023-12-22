Was Matthew Perry married to Julia Roberts?

Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts: Debunking the Rumors of a Marriage

In the world of Hollywood gossip, rumors can spread like wildfire. One such rumor that has persisted over the years is the alleged marriage between Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts. However, it’s time to set the record straight and debunk this long-standing myth.

The Truth Behind the Rumor

Contrary to popular belief, Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts were never married. The rumor likely originated from their on-screen chemistry in the hit sitcom “Friends,” where Roberts made a guest appearance as Susie Moss, a former classmate seeking revenge on Perry’s character, Chandler Bing. Their undeniable chemistry on the show sparked speculation about a real-life romance, which eventually led to the false assumption of marriage.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Were Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts ever in a relationship?

A: No, there is no evidence to suggest that Perry and Roberts were ever romantically involved. Their close friendship and professional collaboration on “Friends” may have fueled the rumors.

Q: Did Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts ever address the marriage rumors?

A: Both Perry and Roberts have remained tight-lipped about the rumors throughout the years. Their silence has only added fuel to the speculation, but it is important to remember that celebrities are entitled to their privacy.

Q: What is the significance of the “Friends” episode featuring Julia Roberts?

A: The episode, titled “The One After the Super Bowl,” aired in 1996 and was highly anticipated due to Roberts’ guest appearance. It remains one of the most memorable episodes of the series, but it does not indicate a real-life relationship between the two actors.

Conclusion

While the idea of Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts being married may have captured the imaginations of fans, it is nothing more than a persistent rumor. It is crucial to separate fact from fiction in the world of celebrity gossip, and in this case, the truth is clear: Perry and Roberts were never married. Let’s put this rumor to rest and focus on celebrating their individual successes in the entertainment industry.