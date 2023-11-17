Was Kevin Hart Supposed To Be In Free Guy?

In a recent turn of events, rumors have been circulating about whether or not the beloved comedian Kevin Hart was originally intended to be a part of the highly anticipated film, “Free Guy.” With the movie’s release just around the corner, fans are eager to know if Hart’s absence from the cast was a deliberate decision or a missed opportunity.

What is “Free Guy”?

“Free Guy” is an upcoming action-comedy film directed Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds in the lead role. The story revolves around a non-playable character (NPC) in a video game who becomes self-aware and embarks on a journey to save his virtual world from destruction.

What sparked the rumors?

The rumors began when a leaked casting call sheet surfaced online, listing Kevin Hart as one of the potential actors for a supporting role in “Free Guy.” This unexpected revelation left fans wondering why Hart’s name was not included in the final cast announcement.

What do the filmmakers say?

The filmmakers behind “Free Guy” have not officially addressed the rumors surrounding Kevin Hart’s involvement in the film. However, it is important to note that casting decisions often undergo changes during the pre-production phase of a movie. Factors such as scheduling conflicts, creative differences, or simply a change in the direction of the story can lead to alterations in the cast lineup.

Conclusion

While the rumors of Kevin Hart’s potential involvement in “Free Guy” have sparked curiosity among fans, it is essential to remember that casting decisions in the film industry are subject to change. Until official statements are made the filmmakers or Hart himself, it remains uncertain whether his absence from the cast was intentional or a missed opportunity. As fans eagerly await the release of “Free Guy,” they can still look forward to an exciting and entertaining film, regardless of the casting choices made.