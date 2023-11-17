Was Katy Perry On The Voice?

In the world of reality singing competitions, “The Voice” stands out as one of the most popular and successful shows. With its unique blind audition format and star-studded panel of coaches, it has captivated audiences worldwide. Over the years, many renowned artists have graced the show as coaches, but was Katy Perry one of them?

The Answer: No, Katy Perry has never been a coach on “The Voice.” While she is undeniably a talented and successful artist in her own right, she has not taken on the role of a coach on the popular singing competition.

FAQ:

Q: Who are the coaches on “The Voice”?

A: “The Voice” has had a rotating panel of coaches throughout its seasons. Some of the notable coaches include Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Pharrell Williams, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson.

Q: What is the blind audition format?

A: The blind audition format is a unique aspect of “The Voice.” During this stage, the coaches sit with their backs turned to the stage, unable to see the contestants. They solely rely on the contestants’ vocal abilities to decide whether they want them on their team. If a coach is interested, they hit a button that turns their chair around, signaling their desire to work with that contestant.

Q: Has Katy Perry been involved in any other singing competitions?

A: While Katy Perry has not been a coach on “The Voice,” she has served as a guest judge on another popular singing competition, “American Idol.” She joined the show for its sixteenth season in 2018.

While Katy Perry has not been a coach on “The Voice,” her presence in the music industry remains significant. As a multi-platinum artist with numerous chart-topping hits, she continues to inspire and entertain fans worldwide. Although fans may have hoped to see her on “The Voice,” they can still enjoy her music and performances through other avenues.