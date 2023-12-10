Was Joel selfish last of us?

Was Joel Selfish in The Last of Us?

In the critically acclaimed video game, The Last of Us, players are taken on an emotional journey through a post-apocalyptic world. One of the central characters, Joel, has sparked intense debate among fans regarding his actions and whether they can be deemed as selfish. Let’s delve into this controversial topic and explore the different perspectives surrounding Joel’s character.

The Controversy:

Joel’s actions in The Last of Us have been a subject of heated discussion since the game’s release. Some argue that his decisions were driven self-interest, while others believe he acted out of love and protection for those closest to him. To truly understand this debate, we must examine the key events that have led to such divided opinions.

The Journey:

Throughout the game, Joel forms a deep bond with Ellie, a young girl who may hold the key to finding a cure for the deadly infection plaguing humanity. As their journey progresses, Joel becomes increasingly protective of Ellie, ultimately making a fateful decision that alters the course of their lives.

The Selfish Perspective:

Critics argue that Joel’s actions at the end of the game were purely selfish. By prioritizing his own emotional attachment to Ellie over the potential salvation of humanity, he effectively dooms countless lives. This perspective suggests that Joel’s love for Ellie blinded him to the greater good, making him a selfish character.

The Protective Perspective:

On the other hand, supporters of Joel argue that his actions were driven a deep sense of protection and love for Ellie. They believe that Joel couldn’t bear to sacrifice Ellie, whom he had come to see as a surrogate daughter. From this perspective, Joel’s decision was a selfless act of preserving the life of someone he cared deeply about.

FAQ:

Q: What does “selfish” mean?

A: Selfish refers to a person’s tendency to prioritize their own needs, desires, or interests over those of others.

Q: What is The Last of Us?

A: The Last of Us is a popular video game set in a post-apocalyptic world where players navigate the challenges of survival and human relationships.

Q: Why is Joel’s character controversial?

A: Joel’s character is controversial due to the moral ambiguity of his actions and the differing interpretations of whether he acted out of selfishness or protection.

In conclusion, the question of whether Joel was selfish in The Last of Us remains open to interpretation. While some view his actions as self-serving, others argue that his decisions were driven love and protection. Ultimately, it is up to each player to decide where they stand on this divisive issue, adding to the depth and complexity of The Last of Us’ narrative.