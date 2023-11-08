Was Jason Kelce’s wife an athlete?

In the world of professional sports, it is not uncommon for athletes to find love and companionship within their own industry. Fans often wonder if the partners of their favorite athletes share a similar passion for sports. One such question that has been asked about Philadelphia Eagles’ center, Jason Kelce, is whether his wife was an athlete herself.

Who is Jason Kelce?

Jason Kelce is a well-known figure in the National Football League (NFL). He has been a key player for the Philadelphia Eagles since he was drafted in 2011. Known for his exceptional skills as a center, Kelce has earned numerous accolades throughout his career, including being named to the Pro Bowl multiple times.

Meet Kylie McDevitt Kelce

Kylie McDevitt Kelce is the wife of Jason Kelce. While she may not have pursued a career as a professional athlete, she has a background in sports. Kylie was a standout athlete during her high school years, participating in various sports such as soccer and lacrosse. Her athletic prowess and competitive spirit have undoubtedly contributed to her connection with Jason and their shared love for sports.

FAQ

1. Did Kylie McDevitt Kelce play sports at the college level?

No, there is no information available to suggest that Kylie McDevitt Kelce played sports at the college level. However, her athletic background in high school showcases her passion for sports.

2. How did Jason and Kylie meet?

The exact details of how Jason and Kylie met have not been publicly disclosed. It is not uncommon for athletes to meet their partners through mutual friends, social events, or even during their college years.

3. Does Kylie McDevitt Kelce still participate in sports?

While there is no recent information available about Kylie’s current involvement in sports, it is safe to assume that her love for athletics remains a significant part of her life.

In conclusion, while Kylie McDevitt Kelce may not have pursued a career as a professional athlete, her background in sports during her high school years showcases her passion for athletics. Her connection with Jason Kelce, a prominent NFL player, likely stems from their shared love for sports and the competitive spirit that comes with it.